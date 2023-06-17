Bank of America Increases Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $33.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.73.

Shares of CTLT opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,685,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,858,000 after purchasing an additional 445,745 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 372.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 313.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

