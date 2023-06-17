Bank of America Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $165.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.11.

Celsius Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CELH opened at $144.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $150.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Celsius by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

