Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4,032.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Realty Income by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management raised its stake in Realty Income by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Realty Income by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

