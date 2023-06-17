Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,859,260 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.97 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

