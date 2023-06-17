Bank of New Hampshire Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in AON were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $329.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.62. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.79 and a 12 month high of $338.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

