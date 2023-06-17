Bank of New Hampshire Sells 179 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $137.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.73.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.