Bank of New Hampshire Sells 216 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Stock Down 3.0 %

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $431.96 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The company has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

