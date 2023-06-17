Bank of New Hampshire Sells 335 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,841,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DBEF opened at $37.13 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.