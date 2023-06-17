Bank of New Hampshire Sells 4,009 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Chemours were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Down 1.1 %

CC stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $38.36.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

See Also

