Bank of New Hampshire Sells 55 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $732.03 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $748.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $678.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.