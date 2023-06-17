Bank of New Hampshire Trims Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in F5 were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in F5 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 329,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $47,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in F5 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,432 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in F5 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $151.98 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.85. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,101. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.13.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

