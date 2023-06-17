Bank of New Hampshire Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 677,125 shares of company stock valued at $141,439,507. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $206.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

