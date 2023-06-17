Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,273,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,268,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,998,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,415,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

NYSE MSM opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

