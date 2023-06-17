Barclays Raises Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $20.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAS. Raymond James raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 568,221 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.



