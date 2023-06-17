Barclays Raises Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $20.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAS. Raymond James raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 568,221 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

