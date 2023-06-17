Beldex 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.46 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $285.24 million and $3.46 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.72 or 0.06518557 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00033771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,697,793 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,097,799 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

