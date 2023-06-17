Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $50.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSY shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $54.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 104.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,710,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

