Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 804,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,598,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,615. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 405,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 148,536 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 963,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,228,000 after acquiring an additional 154,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.