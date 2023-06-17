Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 291,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $91,443,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $88,521,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 960.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 182,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155,666 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.56. 513,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,881. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $572.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

