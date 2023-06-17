Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biodesix

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 52,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $71,410.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,563,212 shares in the company, valued at $27,965,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 52,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $71,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,563,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,965,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 56,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $65,299.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,475,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,546,705.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 121,139 shares of company stock worth $152,825 and sold 15,125 shares worth $23,746. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in Biodesix by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,370,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 558,659 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Biodesix Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.54. 751,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 168.37% and a negative return on equity of 863.32%. Research analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.