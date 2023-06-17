BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BVXV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 58,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,412 shares during the period. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

