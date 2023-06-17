BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Up 36.0% in May

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 422,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at BioVie

In other BioVie news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $34,767.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioVie news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $34,767.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,850.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $28,720.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,195.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,355 shares of company stock worth $95,988. Insiders own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BioVie alerts:

Institutional Trading of BioVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioVie by 46.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioVie during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Price Performance

BIVI stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that BioVie will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioVie

(Get Rating)

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Featured Stories

