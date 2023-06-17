Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $21.25 million and $41,178.15 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00107990 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00052319 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00033208 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017203 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

