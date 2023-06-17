Bitcoin Diamond One Day Volume Reaches $34,070.21 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $21.37 million and $34,070.21 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00108594 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00052210 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019730 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003762 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

