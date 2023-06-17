Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) PT Lowered to $14.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BSM. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE BSM opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. The company had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 31,800 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

