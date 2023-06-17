Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) PT Lowered to $14.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BSM. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance
NYSE BSM opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.
Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 31,800 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Black Stone Minerals Company Profile
Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.
