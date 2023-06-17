BlueArk Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,559.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00402422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00096061 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00033712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.