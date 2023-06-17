Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). 952,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,300,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.28 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

