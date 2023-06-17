Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average of $146.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.