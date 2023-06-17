Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,640.99 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,639.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,435.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.