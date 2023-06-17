Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells $432,285.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $112.55.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after buying an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $159,500,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,576 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.