Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Up 20.9% in May

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,800 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 535,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BOXL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Boxlight from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Boxlight from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight Trading Up 2.7 %

Boxlight stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,763. Boxlight has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,515,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boxlight by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.