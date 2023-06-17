Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Up 20.9% in May

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,800 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 535,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BOXL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Boxlight from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Boxlight from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Boxlight Trading Up 2.7 %

Boxlight stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,763. Boxlight has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,515,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boxlight by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Articles

