BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Cut to $42.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $370.71.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. BP has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that BP will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth about $327,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

