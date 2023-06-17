Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAK. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut Braskem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of BAK opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Braskem has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

