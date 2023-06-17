Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.