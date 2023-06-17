Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) PT at $10.49

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

FTCH opened at $5.75 on Monday. Farfetch has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.95.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 48.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 640,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 117,247 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 629,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

