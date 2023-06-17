Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price at $127.80

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.80.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.2 %

FOXF opened at $96.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $385,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,849,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

