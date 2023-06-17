Brokerages Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target at $22.20

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $831.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

