Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) PT at $61.13

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 50,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trex by 16.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Trex by 22.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 49,385 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 51.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

