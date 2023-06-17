BTIG Research Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $26.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen cut Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.61.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.13. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 32.2% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 110.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 48,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.