BTS Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $606,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after buying an additional 168,051 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,661,000.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

