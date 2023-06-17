Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other news, CFO Greg Robertson bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $95,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 2,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 258,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Robertson acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $95,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,361 shares of company stock valued at $317,225. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 45.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 344,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,141. The stock has a market cap of $434.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BFST. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

