Campbell Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average of $119.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

