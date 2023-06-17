Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canaan by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Canaan by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canaan by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,526,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $368.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.24. Canaan has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

