Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.95. 1,637,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,814. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

