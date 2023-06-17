CannabisCoin Trading Down 15% This Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $388,539.43 and approximately $2.73 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,468.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00291623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00515941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00058033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00403327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

