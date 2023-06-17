Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.68

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.68 and traded as low as $3.12. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1,552,788 shares.
CARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.
Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
