Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.68

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.68 and traded as low as $3.12. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1,552,788 shares.

CARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

