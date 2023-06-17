CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,462,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,643,000 after purchasing an additional 90,293 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 14.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 118,909 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 3.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lowered shares of CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

CareMax Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMAX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. 657,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,023. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.72. CareMax has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts predict that CareMax will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Stories

