Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$149.09.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$99.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$114.89. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$95.75 and a 52 week high of C$156.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.07 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.5201613 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

