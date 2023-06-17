Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 592 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

