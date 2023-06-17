Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

