Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average of $97.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

